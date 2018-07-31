History Sandwiched In

press release: Border Country, the Northwoods Canoe Journals of Howard Greene, 1906-1916

Author Martha Greene Phillips provides an illustrated presentation on her father's canoe-camping experiences in the Northwoods at the turn of the last century. Greene Phillips compiled, annotated, and edited her father's journals, creating the book “Border Country, the Northwoods Canoe Journals of Howard Greene, 1906-1916” (University of Minnesota Press, 2017).

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person