History Sandwiched In

press release: The foods we eat present a tempting portrait of our culinary preferences and priorities, from the pickled relish known as chow chow and Mother’s doughnuts offered at the Third Annual Supper of the New England Society at Vilas House in Madison (1868), to the Kimchi Potato Pancakes and locally grown oats, fruit, and coconut milk steamed in lotus leaves offered at a benefit breakfast held by the Dane County Farmers’ Market (2014). Archivist Julia Wong will share highlights from the Wisconsin Historical Society’s menu collection, which ranges from the mid-1800s to the present day and includes items from restaurants and hotels, specialized organizations and societies, private homes, and menus for special occasions.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person