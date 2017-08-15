History Sandwiched In

press release: Wesley W. Jung was born into a family of carriage makers. Even though he came along at the end of the carriage era, he had a deep passion for the vehicles crafted in the Jung factory. During his life, Jung collected and restored hundreds of carriages, and part of his collection became the core of the Wesley W. Jung Carriage Museum at Wade House Historic Site. Join Curator Jim Willaert for a trip through some Jung's finest pieces.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person