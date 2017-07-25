History Sandwiched In

press release: Bob Kann shares tales from his book, A Recipe for Success: Lizzie Kander and Her Cookbook, which celebrates the life of Milwaukee's early 20th century culinary wonder. Lizzie Kander's cookbook assisted numerous young Jewish immigrant girls to learn American-style cooking and the proceeds helped build Milwaukee's first settlement house and later the Jewish Community Center. The Settlement Cookbook became the most successful fundraising cookbook in history and some of the profits were used to build the Jewish Community Center of Milwaukee. Join Bob as he shares stories about Lizzie, her cookbook, and life growing up Jewish in America and Milwaukee in the late 19th and early 20th century. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Settlement Cookbooks to the presentation.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person