History Sandwiched In

press release:

Since it was completed a hundred years ago, the current Wisconsin Capitol has sheltered everyone under its generous dome - Yankee and German, Norwegian and Ho-Chunk, Republican and Democrat, black and white, gay and straight, progressives and conservatives, protesters and police. But it also hosted stinking sturgeon, striking workers, and a monkey. Michael Edmonds, author of "The Wisconsin Capitol," will share these and other true tales.

Edmonds is Director of Programs and Outreach at the Wisconsin Historical Society, curator of the centennial exhibit in the Capitol Rotunda, and author or editor of several books and articles on the state's history.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person