History Sandwiched In

press release: A bride in a chaste white wedding dress, her face hidden behind a veil, bridesmaids in matching dresses, piles of wedding gifts, all of these have become such entrenched traditions of the wedding ceremony they seem eternal, yet these rituals have existed for less than 200 years. Leslie Bellais, Curator of Social History, will explore how these traditions emerged and why they have fossilized into the wedding rituals we experience today. Bellais will also compare wedding practices to the rituals of courtship, which in contrast have changed and evolved over time.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person