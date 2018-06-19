History Sandwiched In

press release: Today, more than fifty million Americans traipse through wetlands at dawn, endure clouds of mosquitoes, and brave freezing autumn winds just to look at birds. But humans and birds have lived together in the Midwest for more than twelve thousand years. Join Michael Edmonds, author of Taking Flight: A History of Birds and People in the Heart of America, to explore how and why people in the nation's heartland worshipped, feared, studied, hunted, ate and protected the birds that surrounded them. A book signing will follow the presentation.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person