History Sandwiched In

Google Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-04-04 12:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-04-04 12:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-04-04 12:15:00 iCalendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-04-04 12:15:00

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

History Sandwiched In: The Tintype: Photography for the Masses

The tintype photograph is a truly American invention, and saw more uses and captured a wider variety of settings and subjects than any other photographic type. It saw the Civil War come and go, captured scenes from the Wild West, and was used into the mid-1900s. It was easy to produce by photographers working out of portable darkrooms and wagons. Although tintypes began losing artistic and commercial ground to higher quality techniques in the mid-1860s, it survived for well over another 40 years, living mostly as a carnival novelty. Dave Rambow, site director of H.H. Bennett Studio in the Wisconsin Dells, will share the history of this photographic type and display a variety of original and modern tintypes.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person

Info

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Lectures & Seminars

Visit Event Website

608-264-6555

Google Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-04-04 12:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-04-04 12:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-04-04 12:15:00 iCalendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-04-04 12:15:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer