press release:

History Sandwiched In: The Tintype: Photography for the Masses

The tintype photograph is a truly American invention, and saw more uses and captured a wider variety of settings and subjects than any other photographic type. It saw the Civil War come and go, captured scenes from the Wild West, and was used into the mid-1900s. It was easy to produce by photographers working out of portable darkrooms and wagons. Although tintypes began losing artistic and commercial ground to higher quality techniques in the mid-1860s, it survived for well over another 40 years, living mostly as a carnival novelty. Dave Rambow, site director of H.H. Bennett Studio in the Wisconsin Dells, will share the history of this photographic type and display a variety of original and modern tintypes.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person