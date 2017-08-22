History Sandwiched In

press release: Did you know that Marquette University owns the original manuscripts for J. R. R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings? William Fliss, Archivist in Marquette's Department of Special Collections and University Archives, will share the remarkable tale of how these literary treasures came to Wisconsin, and he will explain what these manuscripts can tell us about one of the most iconic authors of the twentieth century.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person