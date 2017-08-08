History Sandwiched In

press release: Join us for a viewing of "Wisconsin's First People", a film produced in honor of the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA). This short film explores the intersection of Menominee oral history and archaeology, highlighting archaeological research sponsored by the Menominee Nation. The showing will be followed by a brief Q&A with State Archaeologist John Broihahn.

"Wisconsin's First People" was funded by the Wisconsin Humanities Council, through a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, with additional support from the Menominee Nation, the Wisconsin Archaeological Survey, and private and State funds.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person