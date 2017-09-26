History Sandwiched In

press release: Learn about Wisconsin artist Terese Agnew's large scale, collaborative art installation of towering monuments that honor transformative ideas and events from Wisconsin’s past. Jody Clowes, Director of the James Watrous Gallery, will share how Agnew's work connects people to Wisconsin's past and what it says about Wisconsin's future.

"Writing in Stone" will be on view at James Watrous Gallery from September 16-November 5. Attendees are invited to walk to the gallery (201 State St., approx. 1 block from the Wisconsin Historical Museum) after the presentation to view the exhibition with James Watrous Gallery staff.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person