History Sandwiched In

press release:

UW-Madison doctoral candidate Jillian Jacklin examines working-class leisure pursuits in the Fox River Valley during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, exploring how these recreational activities had political ramifications.

Despite attempts by employers to determine how their workforce spent their leisure time away from paper mills and woodenware factories, workers practiced their favorite forms of diversion, even if they were breaking the law. The culture of surveillance that developed as a result of corporate desires to manage the social lives of workers was as much a product of divisions that workers created among themselves along gendered, religious, and ethnic lines, as a confining system of control created by valley industrialists and their middle-class and elite supporters. Discover how the crusade to eradicate immoral behavior in local workplaces and area communities in the Paper Valley may have influenced the trajectory of labor reforms as well as the rise and platform of Wisconsin’s Progressive Party.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person