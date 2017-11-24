Hmong New Year Celebration
Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: The Southern Wisconsin Hmong Association (SWHA) Hmong New Year celebration. The daytime programs include special guest speakers, cultural presentations, a flea market, traditional ball tossing, gift and food markets, competitions, etc. The evening programs celebrate the passing of the old year and welcoming of the new with song and dance.
