7:30pm July 28, 29 and August 3,4,5; 3:00pm July 30, and August 6

Tickets will be available after June 10, at the UW Box Office: (608)265-2787, or through our website at madisonsavoyards.org

press release: Madison Savoyards, Ltd., one of Madison’s longest running theatre companies, presents H.M.S. Pinafore this summer at UW Music Hall on Bascom Hill. Audrey Wax, stage director, and Kyle Knox, music director, team up to lead an orchestra and cast of local performers! We are continuing our 54 year-strong tradition of collaborating with established and aspiring professional performers, artisans, directors, and stage crew to bring one of Gilbert & Sullivan’s most beloved and widely acclaimed operettas to the stage.

H.M.S. Pinafore is the story of a lowly sailor in love with his Captain's daughter, but she is betrothed to a wealthy officer of her own social class. Political satire of the time (and today) permeates the story, making light-hearted fun of patriotism, party politics, and unqualified people reaching positions of power. Even though Pinafore premiered in 1878 skewering the “one percent” of its day, the class conflicts and romantic rivalry resonate with audiences of any generation. Rich orchestration and challenging vocal work make the music a joy to perform and to hear.

Director Audrey Wax has planned an energetic, quick-paced production featuring choreography by Kristin Roling, and colorful costume design by Rebecca Stanley. Daniel O’Dea, Erin K. Bryan, and Rebecca Buechel join local favorites Rick Henslin and Don Dexter in principle roles along with a chorus of twenty performers.

This production is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment of the Arts; by Dane Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, the Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation; and by the Madison Arts Commission with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board. Grant funding supports our artists and underwrites our Children’s Pre-Show (1 p.m. on July 30 at UW Music Hall) where children will meet members of the cast and crew and learn about the show and its music, tour the theater, and create a show-centric craft for free. ASL service is available, by request, for the July 29 performance. Tickets can be purchased through UW Box Office at (608) 265-2787, or via our website, www.madisonsavoyards.org.