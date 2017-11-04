Hold 'em for Literacy
Ho-Chunk Casino, Baraboo S3214 Hwy. 12, Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
press release: Join us at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells for a Celebrity Texas Hold Em' Poker Tourney, where all proceeds will go towards literacy-based nonprofit, Madison Reading Project! Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame- Antonio Freeman hosts Montee Ball and athletes from the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and more to play poker with you. More details to come. Save the date! Contact MRP for sponsorship details. $100 + $10 service fee.
