Holiday Art & Craft Sale

Badger Ridge Middle School 740 N. Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release:Saturday, November 11, 9am-3pm

Come visit one of the largest sales in the area featuring more than 90 local artisans and crafters.  Many new vendors this year!  You'll find jewelry, knitting, quilters, wood working, hand made soaps, dried wreath and flower arrangements, dip and sauce mixes, and a RAFFLE for a gorgeous full/queen size hand made quilt!  Concession stand with baked goods and lunch items.  Booth fees fund the maintenance of the Verona Area middle schools' ropes courses.  Come support physical education and cooperation in schools AND support hard working local artisans.  BUY LOCAL!  

Sponsored by Verona Area Education Foundation

ADMISSION IS FREE.

Badger Ridge Middle School 740 N. Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-276-8594
