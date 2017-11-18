press release: Holiday Art Sale & Blow Your Own Glass Ornament Event

Saturday and Sunday, December 9th & 10th, 9a-5p each day

Art Lofts Glass Lab, 111 N Frances Street, Madison, WI, 53703

Free, Kid-friendly

Event website: https://www.facebook. com/events/2032830756974315/

Join Mad Gaffers (UW-Madison Glassblowing Club) and Fresh Hot Press (UW-Madison Printmaking Club) for our annual holiday sale and “Blow Your Own Glass Ornament!”

For $45, participants in the “Blow Your Own Glass Ornament” will be able to work with UW glass students and blow their own unique glass ball ornaments, with their choice of colors, and have the opportunity to use tools and their very own breath to shape and inflate their ornaments! There will also be a holiday art and craft sale, including a wide array of prints, cards, glasswork, and other arts and crafts at a wide variety of prices! Join us and come on out of the cold winter air, warm up with some hot glass, and find the perfect gifts for the loved ones who light up your holiday season.

Sign up information: “Blow Your Own Glass Ornaments” are first come, first served, and cost $45 to partake in. We recommend arriving early, as this event has been very popular in past years and spots fill up fast. It is also possible to arrive and sign up with a deposit, and then return later in the day.