Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

press release: Over 100 art and craft vendors in 2 Gymnasiums. As well as many school groups and home based businesses. Plus food, music and door prizes!

All proceeds benefit the: Wisconsin Heights Scholarship Fund; Wisconsin Heights Student Organizations; local food pantry & Sharing Tree

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2017, 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM , AT WISCONSIN HEIGHTS HIGH SCHOOL. 10173 U.S. 14, Mazomanie

SUGGESTED ADMISSION IS A FOOD PANTRY DONATION.