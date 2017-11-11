Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie 10173 Hwy. 14 , Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560

press release: Over 100 art and craft vendors in 2 Gymnasiums. As well as many school groups and home based businesses. Plus food, music and door prizes!

All proceeds benefit the: Wisconsin Heights Scholarship Fund; Wisconsin Heights Student Organizations; local food pantry & Sharing Tree

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2017, 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM , AT WISCONSIN HEIGHTS HIGH SCHOOL. 10173 U.S. 14, Mazomanie

SUGGESTED ADMISSION IS A FOOD PANTRY DONATION.

Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie 10173 Hwy. 14 , Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560

608-220-6047
608-220-6047
