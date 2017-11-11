Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair
Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie 10173 Hwy. 14 , Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560
press release: Over 100 art and craft vendors in 2 Gymnasiums. As well as many school groups and home based businesses. Plus food, music and door prizes!
All proceeds benefit the: Wisconsin Heights Scholarship Fund; Wisconsin Heights Student Organizations; local food pantry & Sharing Tree
SUGGESTED ADMISSION IS A FOOD PANTRY DONATION.
