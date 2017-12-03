press release: Sunday, December 3rd from 9 to 2pm, Aldo Leopold Nature Center - 330 Femrite Drive, Monona

Looking for unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts while supporting local artisans and a good cause? The Holiday Bazaar features dozens of local, sustainable artists and vendors in a festive, holiday atmosphere - all while helping support community-based environmental education programs at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center!

Warm up in front of a roaring fire, while sipping on complimentary warm beverages as you enjoy your shopping experience in the nature center's beautiful, natural setting.

FREE Admission and FREE Parking

Find perfect gifts for your family and friends this holiday season while supporting children's environmental education at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center!