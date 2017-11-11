Holiday Bazaar & Luncheon

St. Andrew Parish Center, Verona 301 North Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: St. Christopher Catholic Parish, St. Andrew Church, Verona will hold their annual Christmas/Holiday Bazaar & Luncheon on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 8:30 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the St. Andrew Parish Center, 301 N. Main St, Verona.

The bazaar will have a luncheon from 10:30 A.M. - 1:30 P.M.

There will be holiday crafts, gift baskets, woodcraft items, baked goods, sweepstakes drawing for items featuring a $500 cash prize and much more!  The sweepstakes drawing will be held at 3:00 P.M.

A “Children’s Christmas Shop” for school-age children will be held.

Everyone is welcome!   Come and start your holiday shopping early.

St. Andrew Parish Center, Verona 301 North Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-845-6613
