press release: St. Christopher Catholic Parish, St. Andrew Church, Verona will hold their annual Christmas/Holiday Bazaar & Luncheon on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 8:30 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the St. Andrew Parish Center, 301 N. Main St, Verona.

The bazaar will have a luncheon from 10:30 A.M. - 1:30 P.M.

There will be holiday crafts, gift baskets, woodcraft items, baked goods, sweepstakes drawing for items featuring a $500 cash prize and much more! The sweepstakes drawing will be held at 3:00 P.M.

A “Children’s Christmas Shop” for school-age children will be held.

Everyone is welcome! Come and start your holiday shopping early.