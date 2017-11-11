press release: The Holiday Craft Bonanza is our kick-off to the Holiday Season in Mount Horeb along with the Small Town Holidays event in the downtown area. This year’s Craft Bonanza includes over 50 artist/vendors, a large bake sale (yum), raffle, silent art auction, music, food, donation collection for the Giving Tree, and Jorgen the Troll. Hospitality Days; Join Mount Horeb businesses as they say thank you for your patronage throughout the year!

Saturday, November 11, 9am-4pm $2 cover for Craft Fair

Mount Horeb Middle School 900 E. Garfield St.