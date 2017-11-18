Holiday Craft Fair, Bake Sale & Book Sale

press release:Over 70 vendors with handcrafted items including textiles, Christmas tree ornaments & wreaths, specialty foods, art, centerpieces, home décor, doll clothes, candles, soaps, cards, embroidered sweaters & sweatshirts, quilted items, and much more!

FREE Admission. Raffle. All proceeds benefit Waunakee Public Library.

Saturday, November 18, 2017, 9 AM to 3 PM, Waunakee Middle School, 1001 South Street