Holiday Craft Fair, Bake Sale & Book Sale

Waunakee Community Middle School 1001 South St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release:Over 70 vendors with handcrafted items including textiles, Christmas tree ornaments & wreaths, specialty foods, art, centerpieces, home décor, doll clothes, candles, soaps, cards, embroidered sweaters & sweatshirts, quilted items, and much more! 

FREE Admission.  Raffle.  All proceeds benefit Waunakee Public Library.

Saturday, November 18, 2017, 9 AM to 3 PM, Waunakee Middle School, 1001 South Street

Waunakee Community Middle School 1001 South St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
