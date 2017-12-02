press release: December 2-31, 10 am - 4 pm daily

Closes at 2 pm December 24 and closed all day December 25

Twinkling lights, festive poinsettias, tiny landscapes, and large-scale model trains: all aboard for Olbrich's Holiday Express! Using large-scale model trains, Olbrich's horticulture staff will showcase miniature landscapes among hundreds of colorful poinsettias. Members of the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society come from all over the state to show off their large-scale model trains. Relax with friends and family and enjoy holiday refreshments available for purchase in the lobby. Admission for Olbrich Botanical Society members is free. Admission to Olbrich's Holiday Express for the general public is $5 for adults, and $3 for children ages 3 to 12. Children 2 and under are free. Admission to the tropical Bolz Conservatory is included.