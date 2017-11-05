Holiday Fair & Angel Tea

press release: Join us for this fun, food-filled event in November! The Holiday Fair provides a wide variety of treasures to please anyone on your shopping list. Shoppers will find gems including artwork, home decor, jewelry, collectibles, Christmas decorations, handmade crafts and more.

The Angel Tea is a delightful way to spend an hour with family and friends and enjoy an English tradition that has been around for centuries. In addition to tea, hot chocolate, and warm apple cider, try a smoked salmon, cucumber, olive pecan or apricot ham sandwich. Finish the tea with a variety of pastries such as mincemeat tarts, scones, lemon bars, baklava and five different types of cookies! Kids and adults are both welcome to attend this event!

$15/adult and $6/child (ages 10 and under).

Seating times are 10:30 - 11:30 am, 12:00 - 1:00 pm, and 1:30 - 2:30 pm.