press release: St. Ann Parish at 324 North Harrison Street in Stoughton will hold a Holiday Gift Fair on Saturday, November 11 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sunday, November 12 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Proceeds will help defray expenses for youth mission trips and other events.

Over 30 vendors include local artists with homemade or handmade items: Norwegian donuts and lefsa, African straw baskets, honey and related products, wine bottle lights, jewelry, knit/crochet/embroidered and sewn items, jar mixes and gift baskets, tea cup décor, lawn & garden decorations, books for youth, pet treats & pet items, wax paintings, ornaments. Also present will be vendors from Wildtree, Usborne Books, Watkins, Scentsy, Tupperware, Stella & Dot, Origami Owl, Discovery Toys, Gold Canyon Candles, LulaRoe, Pampered Chef, Norwex, Piphany, Lilla Rose, Avon.

A new addition to this event will be a Children’s Business Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Youth ages 6 to 14 will be selling their products and services. Stop by and see our up and coming entrepreneurs! Contact Eileen Stevens (608) 577-1983 for more information.

The students will also be selling refreshments during the fair. Everyone is welcome.

Questions should be directed to Cathie Truehl at (608) 873-7633 or email her at Cathie.Truehl@Stanns-school.org.