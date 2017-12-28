Holiday Read-In

to Google Calendar - Holiday Read-In - 2017-12-28 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Read-In - 2017-12-28 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Read-In - 2017-12-28 09:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Read-In - 2017-12-28 09:00:00

RSVP

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Come spend a cozy morning at DreamBank! Stay in your PJs, pack a blanket and a pillow along with some holiday-themed books and come on over for a relaxing morning of stories, snacks and more.

Info
DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
Holidays
608-286-3150
RSVP
to Google Calendar - Holiday Read-In - 2017-12-28 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Read-In - 2017-12-28 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Read-In - 2017-12-28 09:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Read-In - 2017-12-28 09:00:00