Holiday Shop for a Cause
Heritage Senior Living, Monona 111 Owen Road, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Join the Heritage Monona community for their Holiday Shop for a Cause event. Get your holiday shopping underway with local artisans and vendors. Guests can also enjoy complementary light refreshments and snacks. Proceeds from this event will be donated to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance. 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Info
Heritage Senior Living, Monona 111 Owen Road, Monona, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events