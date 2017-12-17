Holiday Sing-A-Long with Meghan Rose

press release: It's Christmas time and Meg wants to play piano songs for you to sing. She will have all of her books, Broadway selections and holiday songs, but everyone is highly encouraged to bring their own books or sheet music as well. Meg is decent enough at sight-reading that you can be assured you'll have solid accompaniment for your vocal stylings. If there is a special song you want to find music for, try musicnotes.com! We'll conduct it karaoke style with little sheets and a first come, first serve basis, yet mindfully so everyone gets to sing. BYOCheer and a cash donation for Broom Street!