Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Join us for the annual HolidayFest Arts & Crafts Fair held the first Saturday in December each year. Over 80 crafters from the Midwest will be selling their handmade goods. You can expect to see a variety of jewelry, baskets, garden art, cards, pottery, woodwork, baby gifts, soaps, balms, lotions, knitwear, paintings, home décor and more! It's the perfect place to find a unique gift for that special someone (or for yourself).

  • $1 entry fee and also a chance to win a door prize (80+ chances to win)
  • Food and beverages will be available
  • Live music in the lobby (10 am-2 pm)
  • Plenty of free parking
608-245-3690
