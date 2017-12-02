press release: Join us for the annual HolidayFest Arts & Crafts Fair held the first Saturday in December each year. Over 80 crafters from the Midwest will be selling their handmade goods. You can expect to see a variety of jewelry, baskets, garden art, cards, pottery, woodwork, baby gifts, soaps, balms, lotions, knitwear, paintings, home décor and more! It's the perfect place to find a unique gift for that special someone (or for yourself).

$1 entry fee and also a chance to win a door prize (80+ chances to win)

Food and beverages will be available

Live music in the lobby (10 am-2 pm)

Plenty of free parking