press release: Bargain hunters can deck the halls and so much more by shopping the Attic Angel Holidays Galore & More Sale, November 3-4. New and gently used holiday decorating items, stocking stuffers, Wisconsin food treats and handmade Badgers and Green Bay Packers items are neatly displayed at the Attic Angel Association, corner of Old Sauk Road and Junction Road. Hours are Friday, November 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, November 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The resale includes collectibles and décor celebrating Christmas, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve.

Holiday treats for sale at the festive food table feature Wisconsin dried cranberries and cherries, locally-produced honey and Ancora’s special blend coffee created exclusively for Holidays Galore & More. Baked goods, treats and hand-crafted holiday items will also be for sale.

The majority of proceeds from the sale, produced by Attic Angel volunteers, will benefit Dane County non-profits that support mental health services for middle and high school youth, according to Attic Angel Nancy Latta, volunteer marketing coordinator.

The nonprofit Attic Angel Association is composed of more than 500 Attic Angel volunteers who continually devote time and talent to improve the lives of children and seniors in Dane County. In the last 30 years, the Attic Angel Association has raised more than $6.8 million for more than 140 Dane County nonprofits, partially through Attic Angel Association’s three signature fundraisers each year.

For information: 662-8900 or www.atticangel.org