Holidays Unraveled: Ugly Sweaters & Gingerbread Houses

Saturday, Dec. 9, 3-4 pm

Grades 7-12, Middleton Public Library's Archer Meeting Rooms

Fess up, you have a ugly sweater lurking somewhere in your closet—here’s your chance to let it shine! Wear it to our Holidays Unraveled party to see if it truly deserves the Ugliest Sweater award. How well do you know your holidays? Join us for a multicultural holiday trivia contest as well as a hot cocoa bar & white elephant exchange! (Bring something silly to swap!)