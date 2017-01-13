press release: "A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mount Athos is a beautiful, wooded, and mountainous peninsula in northeastern Greece that constitutes one of the most sacred sites for Eastern Orthodox Christianity. It includes twenty working monasteries and their dependencies and a rich cultural heritage dating back as far as the tenth century. The exhibition, Holy Mountain: Icons from Mount Athos and Photographs by Frank Horlbeck , will showcase fourteen superb examples of contemporary icons including the mystical Transfiguration of Christ on Mount Tabor, set against a shimmering gold ground, a delicately carved Crucifix, and some fifty photographs taken by Emeritus Professor Frank Horlbeck, featuring breathtaking views of the natural landscape, monastic art and architecture, Orthodox liturgy, and daily life.

The exhibition attempts to convey something of this spiritual striving as well as the art, architecture, landscapes and rituals of the Holy Mountain. In addition to the photographs and icons, the atmosphere of the Holy Mountain will be evoked by the sound of Orthodox chant of Athonite monks and will include brief video footage of the liturgy."

The exhibition will open on January 26, 2017 with a public lecture by Dr. Dale at 5:30 p.m. in the Conrad E. Elvehjem building (800 University Ave), Room L140, followed by a reception in Paige Court from 6:45 to 8 p.m. A symposium, Mount Athos in Context, free and open to the public, will take place on March 10, 2017, in the Conrad A. Elvehjem Building. This Art History Department exhibition will be on view in the Mayer Gallery, Chazen Museum of Art, January 27 to March 26, 2017.

More information can be found at https://www.chazen.wisc. edu/index.php?/events- calendar-demo/event/holy- mountain-icons-from-mount- athos-and-photographs-by- frank-horlbeck/