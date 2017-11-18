press release: If it’s the classic early rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash (and many more!) that you want, played just the way those legends played it…you have found your dream band! Minnesota’s own Holy Rocka Rollaz bring back the sound, the look, the memories and nostalgia of one of America’s most treasured eras. There’s nothing but PURE EARLY AMERICAN ROCK ‘n’ ROLL about them.