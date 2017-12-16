Home For The Holli-dayz!

press release: Saturday-Sunday, December 16-17, Noon - 5pm, Art In, 1444 E Washington Ave.

Benjamin Eric (Sisu Press) and Sam Johnson (Firecracker Studios) have teamed up with Parched Eagle Taproom and Art In to do a pop-up-showcase featuring another artist named Bunny XLV and music by DJ Renton (WSUM-Sum of all Parts). All three artists are formerly of Madison and continue to remain a part of the community, from afar. Sam is visiting from Brazil and this is a rare chance for him to show off his new T-shirt Co and various artwork. Benjamin is visiting from The Northwoods with his selection of gig posters and artworks, possibly some T's. Bunny XLV is visiting from Chicago and bringing his selected works.