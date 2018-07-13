press release

Featuring Maple Bluff & the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood

Friday, July 13 & Saturday, July 14

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Olbrich's 2018 Home Garden Tour spotlights seven splendid gardens throughout Maple Bluff and the historic Tenney-Lapham neighborhood.

Learn how a meandering pocket garden was converted from a barren parking lot into a quiet place of respite. Wander through a lush tropical garden surrounding a historic B&B. Take in landscaped lakeside vistas, the quiet charm of an English cottage garden, and even the stunning grounds of the Wisconsin Governor's Mansion.

Talk with homeowners, landscape architects, and Master Gardeners to get tips on how to incorporate various garden techniques into your own home landscape!

$13 Olbrich Members / $15 Public

Advance Tickets available at Olbrich's Growing Gifts Shop 10 - 4 daily.

Day-of tickets available at garden site 405 New Castle Way, Maple Bluff, WI 53704