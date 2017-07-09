press release: Madison’s finest trade in their badges for baseball caps this weekend as firefighters take on police officers in a charity softball game that raises funds for YMCA of Dane County.

Join the men and women of the Madison Fire and Police Departments at the Warner Park “Duck Pond” this Sunday, July 9, at 2:00 p.m. as they square off in this special seven-inning game. Then stick around for the Mallards home game against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders beginning at 4:05 p.m.

MFD and MPD are proud partners with YMCA of Dane County on a number of initiatives throughout Madison. “Friday Nights at the Y” is a summer program that connects area teens with police and firefighters on the basketball court; Kids Health Day, held each May, promotes healthy and active lifestyles during summer vacation; and an ongoing program between the YMCA and the Madison Police Department keeps kids active in the Leopold neighborhood with baseball and other free programs.

The community can support this partnership by coming out to “Home Plate Heroes!” Proceeds from ticket sales will directly benefit YMCA of Dane County. Tickets are available on game day at the Madison Mallards box office. The police/fire tickets are available with any purchase of a Mallards home game ticket that day, so the prices can range from $8.00-$41.00 depending what someone wants. $39 Duck Blind General Admission, $30 Duck Blind General Admission, and $15 Terrace Seats will all be available for purchase.