Hometown Brewdown

Festival Park, Verona 111 Lincoln St. , Verona, Wisconsin 53593

Hometown Community Park - Festival Grounds, Behind Verona Ice Arena [Follow signage], 451 East Verona Ave, Verona, WI 53593

Parking: Free: Parking Lot or Neighborhood Street

Cost: General- $40  Purchase Online or Select Outlets [Souvenir Glass & Unlimited Samples]

$60 with 1 pm entry.

​Designated Driver- $10  Purchase Online or at Gate  [Unlimited Water or Soda]​

Ice Inc. is a non-profit organization that oversees the management of Verona Ice Arena. Verona's Hometown Brewdown Festival was established by Mike O'Brien and the Ice Inc. board to help benefit Verona Ice Arena & other local Non-Profit groups. The Hometown Brewdown is managed by a group of volunteers. All Proceeds go to non-profits.  

Fairs & Festivals
Food & Drink

