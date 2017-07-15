Hometown Community Park - Festival Grounds, Behind Verona Ice Arena [Follow signage], 451 East Verona Ave, Verona, WI 53593

Parking: Free: Parking Lot or Neighborhood Street

Cost: General- $40 Purchase Online or Select Outlets [Souvenir Glass & Unlimited Samples]

$60 with 1 pm entry.

​Designated Driver- $10 Purchase Online or at Gate [Unlimited Water or Soda]​

Ice Inc. is a non-profit organization that oversees the management of Verona Ice Arena. Verona's Hometown Brewdown Festival was established by Mike O'Brien and the Ice Inc. board to help benefit Verona Ice Arena & other local Non-Profit groups. The Hometown Brewdown is managed by a group of volunteers. All Proceeds go to non-profits.