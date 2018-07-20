Honoring Their Journey

press release: UNIDOS will host its 22nd annual gala. This year we invite you to honor the journey of abuse survivors; from surviving to thriving. A journey of hope, compassion, and empowerment. Keynote Speaker: Jessica Cavazos, President and CEO Latino Chamber of Commerce

6:00pm-11:45pm, Friday July 20, 2018,Monona Terrace

Price: $60 individual ticket.