Hoofer Ski & Snowboard Resale

press release: Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Resale is the largest ski swap in the Midwest, and we are in our 54th consecutive year of this event! Come enjoy great deals on winter gear such as downhill and cross-country skis, snowboards, apparel and more at significantly discounted prices. Equipment is supplied by both local and national vendors, as well as new and slightly used gear from the community. (This means that you can also bring your own gently used gear to re-sell!) Make the upcoming winter months active and full of fun with new or new-to-you equipment!

Proceeds from the sale help fund Hoofers Nordic, Alpine, and Freestyle teams, as well as general Hoofers trips. Resale also provides funding for our annual free ski trips with local non-profit groups such as Big Brothers/Big Sisters. So mark your calendars for the 2017 Hoofer's Resale on December 2nd from 9am - 6pm and December 3rd from 9am - 1pm. We are looking forward to helping you find your new winter gear!

To sell your equipment, all you have to do is drop off your equipment with us and let our on-site salespeople sell it for you over the weekend! Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club will take a portion of the sale. If you are unsure of how to price your items, volunteers at the public drop off can offer suggestions. You will be able to track the sale of your items online. More information will be provided when you drop off your gear.

A maximum of 10 items are accepted per person. Unfortunately, we cannot accept:

Used helmets

Straight alpine skis

Any skis with non-indemnified bindings (which can be found here)

Non-rigid snowboards

Snowboards with step in bindings

Cross-country skis with 3-pin or 75mm bindings

Cross-country boots that fit the 3-pin binding

Alpine boots that are more than 18 years old and no longer meet current standards for sole shape and slipperiness

All apparel must be new with tags attached or dry cleaned within the last 6 months, presented with dry cleaning receipt.

If your items do not sell, you must pick them up after the sale. If you do not, they become the property of the Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club. Hoofers cannot make exceptions to this rule.

Check-In Times: Thursday, November 30: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Industry Room); Friday, December 1: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Industry Room)

Check-Out Times: Sunday, December 3: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Alumni Room); Monday, December 4: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Alumni Room)