Hoofers Winter Carnival

press release:

Schedule as of Jan. 24; most events at Memorial Union:

February 3 | 5:00pm Winter Carnival Rail Jam: The Ski & Snowboard Rail Jam is back for another year on Observatory Hill.

February 4 | 5:30pm Super Bowl Game Watch: Watch the Super Bowl on the big screens at the Union.

February 5 |Winter Carnival Hat & Flannel Day and Coffee Bar: Get in the outdoor spirit and wear your flannel shirt to the Union! Bonus points for Hoofer Ski & Snowboard winter hat!

February 6 | 6:00pm Winter Carnival Snowshoe & Campfire: Snowshoe, cross-country ski or walk out to Picnic Point and warm up at the campfire.

February 7 | 6:00pm Winter Carnival Movie Night & Ice Cream Extravaganza (Union South): Not all winter activities are outdoors. Snuggle up with a movie at the Marquee and keep your cool with some ice cream.

February 8 | 6:00pm Winter Carnival Horse Drawn Sleigh Ride: Enjoy a magical sleigh ride through Madison.

February 8 | 8:00pm Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas (Shannon Hall): Cutting-edge fiddle and cello explorations of Scottish and global music

February 9 | 8:00pm Winter Carnival Snow Ball: Dance the night away at this long-standing tradition.

February 10 | 9:00am Winter Carnival Connolly Classic Pond Hockey Tournament: What good is a giant frozen lake in your backyard if you can't get a good hockey game going?

February 10 | 9:00am: Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament: Broomball is back on Lake Mendota!

February 10 | 12:00pm Winter Carnival Kite Making: Make your own kite at Wheelhouse Studios.

February 10 | 12:00pm Winter Carnival Family Fun at Alumni Park: Join us for an afternoon on the lakefront with a mini-hockey shoot-out and stick sculpture-making. You can also explore Alumni Park’s exhibits highlighting more than 120 UW-Madison alumni. Then, warm up in One Alumni Place, the park visitor center, with winter-themed storytelling, art activities, and free hot cocoa and cider. All activities are drop-in and free to attend. (Children should be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.) Details, parking and location information at AlumniPark.com. Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association in partnership with the Wisconsin Hoofers Winter Carnival. Bundle up the kids and come down to the lake to enjoy the season!

February 10 | 12:00pm Winter Carnival Ice Golf: Lake Mendota turns into a 9-hole golf course!