press release: In 1918, the term "hootenanny" was used to describe a spontaneous concert or gathering with the purpose having a darn good time. A hundred years later, Arts + Literature Laboratory is resurrecting the old hootenanny - with a twist. Each month we'll present a new mash-up of poets, musicians, painters, storytellers, and others, to serve up some of Madison's sharpest creative inventions. Every installment offers remarkable, moving, and surprising performances for the benefit of a lively audience.

Join us on the last Saturday of the month - $5.

For ages 21+ unless accompanied by a parent/guardian.