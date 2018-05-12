"Hop Through History in Sun Prairie" event

Saturday, May 12, 12-4 p.m.

The Crosse House, 133 W. Main Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Come join the Dane County Historical Society and the Friends of the Sun Prairie Museum on Saturday, May 12th, from 12-4 p.m. at the Crosse House in Sun Prairie for a special open house and ice cream social event!

Meet new friends and old at Dane County’s second “Hop Through History” social event for members of local historical societies and history lovers! Sassy Cow Creamery Ice Cream will be provided!

Step back in time and meet Mrs. Crosse and tour the family home. The Crosse House is located at 133 W Main St, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Also visit the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum a few doors away at 115 E Main St! This event is family friendly and for all ages! RSVP’s and donations are welcome, but not required.

This event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Sun Prairie Museum and the Dane County Historical Society.

Contact information:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2064157707163733/

Helen Wirka

danecountyhistory@gmail.com

608-224-3605