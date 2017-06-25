Hops & Hounds

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the Dane County Dog Parks, Wisconsin Brewing Company is hosting a large outdoor fundraiser.  The community celebration will include live music, food and entertainment for both two and four legged friends and family.  Proceeds from the event will be used for upgrades, expansion, maintenance, and special projects in Dane County Dog Parks.

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

