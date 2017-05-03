Hops Breeding with James Altwies of Gorst Valley Hops

Field Table 10 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Learn about hops and try the latest Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild/Potosi Collab release. Including two other Potosi Limited releases. Tapping at 6 pm. 3 pm.

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

