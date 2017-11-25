press release: Grab your friends, family and your favorite horrible holiday sweater and join us for the 4th Annual Horrible Holiday Sweater Shuffle benefiting Waunakee Neighborhood Connection. This 5k fun run/walk kicks off at The Lone Girl Brewing Company and takes you through the streets of Waunakee on a fun filled Holiday themed excursion including a pre-shuffle kick off, candy stations along the route and a post-shuffle party including awards for the best Horrible Holiday Sweaters! This family friendly event has something for ALL!

Day of registration: 7:30am, event runs 9:00am-10:30am

The Lone Girl Brewing Company (114 E. Main St #101, Waunakee)

Adult registration: $25 ($20 adv.), Youth (6-12 years old): $15, Child (0-6 years old): $10

7:30 AM – Check in and take advantage of your opportunity to have your photo taken by Julie Fix of Fotoworx on the “Jingle Carpet”

8:45 AM – Warm Up with Nate Pedersen from Karate America

9:00 AM – HHSS Start

10:00 AM – Awards and Karate America Gift Certificates for “Most Horrible” sweater & The Lone Girl post party of buffet and drink specials for purchase. Stick around in Waunakee to Shop Small Business Saturday!