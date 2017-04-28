Horse Face Wheat Pale Ale Release Party

to Google Calendar - Horse Face Wheat Pale Ale Release Party - 2017-04-28 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Horse Face Wheat Pale Ale Release Party - 2017-04-28 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Horse Face Wheat Pale Ale Release Party - 2017-04-28 11:00:00 iCalendar - Horse Face Wheat Pale Ale Release Party - 2017-04-28 11:00:00

Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Like honeysuckle freshly picked in the crisp mountain air at sunrise, Horse Face returns after a three-year slumber. 11 am-10 pm.

Info

Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

Visit Event Website

608-241-4811

to Google Calendar - Horse Face Wheat Pale Ale Release Party - 2017-04-28 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Horse Face Wheat Pale Ale Release Party - 2017-04-28 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Horse Face Wheat Pale Ale Release Party - 2017-04-28 11:00:00 iCalendar - Horse Face Wheat Pale Ale Release Party - 2017-04-28 11:00:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer