Horticulture Field Day

press release:10am - 2pm, West Madison Agricultural Research Station 8502 Mineral Point Rd. Verona.

At this family-friendly field day, visitors can tour the station’s vineyard, vegetable garden and extensive flowerbeds, and participate in a taste evaluation of tomatoes, peppers and other station-grown produce. On display will be more than 175 cultivars of New Guinea Impatiens and SunPatiens being evaluated in full sun this year, as well as 100 other soon-to-be-released cultivars of bedding plants. Visitors can also see All-America Selections vegetables and nearly 1,000 perennial ornamentals. UW-Madison and UW-Extension experts will share information and answer questions about pollinators and beneficial insects, insect pests, plant diseases, turfgrass, ways to extend the growing season for vegetables, and general gardening.