Horticulture Field Day

UW West Madison Agricultural Research Station, Verona 8502 Mineral Point Rd., Verona, Wisconsin

press release:10am - 2pm, West Madison Agricultural Research Station 8502 Mineral Point Rd. Verona.

At this family-friendly field day, visitors can tour the station’s vineyard, vegetable garden and extensive flowerbeds, and participate in a taste evaluation of tomatoes, peppers and other station-grown produce. On display will be more than 175 cultivars of New Guinea Impatiens and SunPatiens being evaluated in full sun this year, as well as 100 other soon-to-be-released cultivars of bedding plants. Visitors can also see All-America Selections vegetables and nearly 1,000 perennial ornamentals. UW-Madison and UW-Extension experts will share information and answer questions about pollinators and beneficial insects, insect pests, plant diseases, turfgrass, ways to extend the growing season for vegetables, and general gardening.

UW West Madison Agricultural Research Station, Verona 8502 Mineral Point Rd., Verona, Wisconsin View Map
