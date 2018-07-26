Hot Date, Riffs Poser, Raine Stern

press release: Raine Stern

Raine is a musician and singer-songwriter who has performed solo and with multiple bands all over the area. She was just one of three finalists for the radio station 105.5 Triple M's Project M competition.

Hot Date

Spaces" marks the Minnesota Indie Pop duo's third release. This hypnotic, concept piece explores the places we inhabit and the different versions of ourselves that are realized as a result. The new EP delves into the ebb and flow of mental health, our sense of isolation in a crowded room, the haunted feel of a forgotten town, the person-less bustle of daily life and the peace of landing home at the end of it all.

Riffs Poser

RiffsPoser is an electric ambient music project featuring the talents of local Madison artist Jeremy Van Mill.