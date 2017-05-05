press release: It didn't take long after Tim O'Brien, Pete Wernick, Nick Forster, and Charles Sawtelle first appeared onstage together in 1978 for the bluegrass music world to realize that the Colorado band, Hot Rize, was something special. And by the time they bowed off the stage as a full-time act in 1990, they'd not only climbed to the top of that world as the International Bluegrass Music Association's very first Entertainers of the Year, but their stature was recognized across the board, with a nomination for a then-new bluegrass Grammy, a four-star album review in Rolling Stone, tours across four continents, and a legion of up-and-coming, broad-minded young musicians ranging from String Cheese Incident to mandolin monster, Chris Thile, learning their songs and singing their praises. Hot Rize will celebrate its 40th anniversary in January 2018 with a stop at the Stoughton Opera House along with Red Knuckles & The Trailblazers on Saturday, May 5th at 7:30p.m.