HOT SUMMER GAYS - Queer Pressure and Dyke Dive are coming together this summer to showcase some of the best queer musical talent in the Madison and surrounding area. Of course, the night includes a dance party, and hopefully, french fries.

LINE UP!!!!! & set times (roughly)

Olyvia Jaxyn / 5:30ish

Kiloakaskitlz of BloodLine (Akiya Alexander) / 6:15ish

Tiny Dinosaur / 7:00ish

Anney Tripp & friends / 7:45ish

Glassmen / 8:45ish

Midas Bison (Sylvia Johnson) / 9:45ish

DJ Boyfrrriend (Joey Bee) / 10:30ish

This is a show & dance party for queers, but open to people of all identities. Invite your friends!

18+, sliding scale entry, suggested $1-5

RAIN OR SHINE

